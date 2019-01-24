Gemma HayesBorn 11 August 1977
Gemma Hayes
Gemma Hayes Biography (Wikipedia)
Gemma Hayes (born 11 August 1977) is an Irish musician, singer-songwriter and composer. Primarily known as a vocalist and guitarist, she is also proficient with a wide range of instruments, including the piano and the harmonica. She is also a member of The Cake Sale and Printer Clips.
Gemma Hayes Tracks
Happy Sad
Gemma Hayes
Two Step
Gemma Hayes
Palomino
Gemma Hayes
Evening Sun
Gemma Hayes
Wicked Game
Gemma Hayes
Let A Good Thing Go
Gemma Hayes
Hangin' Around
Gemma Hayes
Back Of My Hand
Gemma Hayes
Most Of The Time
Roddy Hart
Bones and Longing
Gemma Hayes
Laughter (Radio Edit)
Gemma Hayes
Laughter
Gemma Hayes
Oliver
Gemma Hayes
