Joan Weber Born 12 December 1935. Died 13 May 1981
Joan Weber
1935-12-12
Joan Weber Biography (Wikipedia)
Joan Weber (December 12, 1935 – May 13, 1981) was an American popular music singer.
Let me go lover
