The KooksSwedish band
The Kooks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c41c6a32-cd7e-4cce-8859-559efdd457b3
The Kooks Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kooks are a Swedish Indie, Alternative Rock band formed in 1998. This band was formed by Henrik Berglund, Leo Dahlin, Michael Lohse, Josef Zackrisson. Micke Lohse and Henrik Berglund are both members of the current Atomic Swing Band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Kooks Tracks
Sort by
Too Much of Nothing
The Kooks
Too Much of Nothing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Much of Nothing
Last played on
The Kooks Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The Wombats
-
Alex Turner explains how Arctic Monkeys made Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
-
The Wombats - Moving To New York (Reading + Leeds 2018)
-
Arctic Monkeys' pick - Jo and Simon's Record Store
-
Alex Turner: "I'd reached a point where I couldn't get it going on the guitar anymore"
-
Arctic Monkeys: Bowie came to see us and our tour manager kicked him out his seat!
-
“I ended up making a world of my own” – Alex Turner on the new Arctic Monkeys album
-
Arctic Monkeys will be back with a new album in 2018!
-
Highlights of Two Door Cinema Club at Reading + Leeds 2017
-
Two Door Tea Club
Back to artist