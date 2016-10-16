Nicky Hunter
Nicky Hunter
Nicky Hunter Tracks
Think Of A World Without Any Flowers (feat. Roland Deem, Danny Maddocks, Alex Woodrow, Steve Lawson, Steven Callow, Nicky Hunter & David Benfield)
Choir and Congregation of St. Aidan's Church, Leeds, Graham Westcott, Geoff Ellerby, Geoff Ellerby & Bunty Newport
Think Of A World Without Any Flowers (feat. Roland Deem, Danny Maddocks, Alex Woodrow, Steve Lawson, Steven Callow, Nicky Hunter & David Benfield)
Think Of A World Without Any Flowers (feat. Roland Deem, Danny Maddocks, Alex Woodrow, Steve Lawson, Steven Callow, Nicky Hunter & David Benfield)
Choir
Composer
Conductor
Music Arranger
Lyricist
Last played on
God Who Is Everywhere Present (feat. Danny Maddocks, Alex Woodrow, Steve Lawson, Steven Callow, Nicky Hunter & David Benfield)
Geoff Ellerby, John L. Bell, Graham Maule, WGRG & Iona Community
God Who Is Everywhere Present (feat. Danny Maddocks, Alex Woodrow, Steve Lawson, Steven Callow, Nicky Hunter & David Benfield)
God Who Is Everywhere Present (feat. Danny Maddocks, Alex Woodrow, Steve Lawson, Steven Callow, Nicky Hunter & David Benfield)
Conductor
Last played on
God Who Is Everywhere Present (feat. Danny Maddocks, Steve Callow, David Benfield, Nicky Hunter, Steve Lawson & Alex Woodrow)
Congregation and Choir of St. Aidan's Church, Leeds, English Traditional Melody, Geoff Ellerby, John L. Bell, Graham Maule & Iona Community from Heaven Shall Not Wait
God Who Is Everywhere Present (feat. Danny Maddocks, Steve Callow, David Benfield, Nicky Hunter, Steve Lawson & Alex Woodrow)
God Who Is Everywhere Present (feat. Danny Maddocks, Steve Callow, David Benfield, Nicky Hunter, Steve Lawson & Alex Woodrow)
Composer
Conductor
Last played on
Nicky Hunter Links
