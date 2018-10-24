SilkUS R&B group. Formed 1991
Silk
1991
Silk Biography (Wikipedia)
Silk is an American R&B group, formed in 1989 in Atlanta, Georgia. They are best known for their 1993 hit single, "Freak Me", which reached number-one on the US Billboard Hot 100.
Silk Tracks
Freak Me
Silk
Freak Me
Freak Me
Hooked On You
Silk
Hooked On You
Hooked On You
Baby It's You
Silk
Baby It's You
Baby It's You
Freak Me
DEVolution
Freak Me
Freak Me
Freak Me
Silk
Freak Me
Freak Me
Happy Days
Silk
Happy Days
Happy Days
Meeting In My Bedroom
Silk
Meeting In My Bedroom
Meeting In My Bedroom
Freak Me Baby
Silk
Freak Me Baby
Freak Me Baby
So Please Engine
Silk
So Please Engine
So Please Engine
Wanna Get Freaky With You
Silk
Wanna Get Freaky With You
Wanna Get Freaky With You
