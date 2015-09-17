Olavi LouhivuoriBorn 13 July 1981
Olavi Louhivuori
Olavi Louhivuori Biography (Wikipedia)
Olavi Louhivuori (born 13 July 1981 in Jyväskylä, Finland) is a Finnish jazz drummer and composer, the leader of his own ensemble Oddarrang, and also performer within several other bands. He is married to the singer Emma Salokoski.
