Cursive
1995
Cursive Biography (Wikipedia)
Cursive is an American indie rock band from Omaha, Nebraska, on 15 Passenger Records, Saddle Creek Records, and Big Scary Monsters (UK). Described as emo-tinged post-hardcore, Cursive came to prominence with 2000's Domestica and found commercial and critical success with 2003's The Ugly Organ. The band has released eight studio albums, a compilations album, and a mix of singles and EPs since 1997.
Cursive Tracks
Under The Rainbow
Cursive
Under The Rainbow
The Recluse
Cursive
The Recluse
The Recluse
From The Hips
Cursive
From The Hips
From The Hips
Caveman
Cursive
Caveman
Caveman
In The Now
Cursive
In The Now
In The Now
