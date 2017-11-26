Bob Barnard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c41204f1-6796-443a-af2c-c41867055c51
Bob Barnard Tracks
Sort by
Swing That Music
Ralph Sutton
Swing That Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swing That Music
Rain
Ralph Sutton
Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rain
One Morning In May
Ralph Sutton
One Morning In May
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Morning In May
Redgum Reflections
Bob Barnard
Redgum Reflections
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Redgum Reflections
Last played on
Cornet Chop Suey
Bob Barnard
Cornet Chop Suey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cornet Chop Suey
Last played on
Everybody Loves my Baby
Bob Barnard
Everybody Loves my Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody Loves my Baby
Last played on
Bob Barnard Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist