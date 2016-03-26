Mischa BakaleinikoffBorn 10 November 1890. Died 10 August 1960
Mischa Bakaleinikoff
1890-11-10
Mischa Bakaleinikoff Biography (Wikipedia)
Mikhail Romanovich "Mischa" Bakaleinikov (also spelled Bakaleynikov and Bakaleinikoff; Russian: Михаил Романович Бакалейников; November 10, 1890 – August 10, 1960) was a noted musical director, film composer and conductor.
Superman: The Columbia Serial (1948-50) - Theme
Superman: The Columbia Serial (1948-50) - Theme
