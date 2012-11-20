CandiceSouth African singer Candice Hillebrand, key track "Hello". Born 19 January 1977
Candice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977-01-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c40f4457-5a6f-4e6b-9257-6dafaf8e0007
Candice Biography (Wikipedia)
Candice Hillebrand (also known as Candîce) (born 19 January 1977 in Johannesburg, South Africa) is a South African-born actress and singer-songwriter. She has also worked as a presenter and model. She is recently known for playing Nina Williams in the 2009 Tekken live-action movie, based on the popular video game series, Tekken.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Candice Tracks
Sort by
Hello
Candice
Hello
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello
Last played on
Candice Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist