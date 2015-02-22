Broadway Project
Broadway Project is the pseudonym for the British electronic musician Dan Berridge, who hails from Bristol, England. Reviewers often describe the music as "cinematic" and it combines elements of ambient, jazz and hip hop. The epic nature of his records has led to him being commissioned to write scores for a number of feature films and British television programs. He has released three albums to date and scored the music for five feature films.
