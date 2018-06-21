ObenewaBorn 28 May 1984
Obenewa
1984-05-28
Obenewa Biography (Wikipedia)
Obenewa (born 28 May 1984) is an English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She was classically trained on piano from the age of 4 and picked up the guitar in her teens.
Obenewa Tracks
Heart Game
Obenewa
Heart Game
Heart Game
Marshmallow
Obenewa
Marshmallow
Marshmallow
Bad News (feat. Obenewa)
Embody
Bad News (feat. Obenewa)
Bad News (feat. Obenewa)
Make Believe
Obenewa
Make Believe
Make Believe
Make It Better
Obenewa
Make It Better
Make It Better
Bed
Obenewa
Bed
Bed
Put Your Self In My Shoes
Obenewa
Put Your Self In My Shoes
Letter To My Heart
Obenewa
Letter To My Heart
Letter To My Heart
Say I Want You (feat. Bashy)
Obenewa
Say I Want You (feat. Bashy)
I Wish
Obenewa
I Wish
I Wish
Say I Want You
Obenewa
Say I Want You
Say I Want You
Similar Artists
