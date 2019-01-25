Against The Current (often abbreviated as ATC) is an American pop rock band based in Poughkeepsie, New York, and formed in 2011. The band currently consists of lead vocalist Chrissy Costanza, guitarist Dan Gow, and drummer Will Ferri. The group gained a sizable online following after posting covers of various popular songs on YouTube.

The band's first EP, Infinity, was released in May 2014 under their own label. The band followed Infinity with their next EP, Gravity, which was released on February 17, 2015. Shortly afterward, they signed to the record label Fueled by Ramen. Their debut full-length album, In Our Bones was released on May 20, 2016. Their second full-length album, "Past Lives" was released on September 28, 2018.