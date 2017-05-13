The Ariya Astrobeat Arkestra is a Leeds-based afrobeat band that takes its influence from Fela Kuti's Africa 70 band amongst many others. Although their music uses Afrobeat rhythm and language, they also owe part of their sound to the space Jazz pioneers of the 1970s and the free jazz trailblazers of the 1960s[citation needed]. The band have been quoted as crediting James Brown and Tony Allen for having a large influence on their music.

The band was founded in 2007 after a series of jam sessions at the Leeds basement bar and music venue 'Sela Bar'. In 2009 after a couple of years defining their sound, the band were signed to independent record label First Word Records.

In 2010 the band performed throughout the UK at venues such as London's Plan B, Vibe Bar, The Wardrobe in Leeds, Limetree Festival and Shambala festival. On 30 October 2010 the band performed a live session on BBC6 Music for the Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show.

In 2010 The Ariya Astrobeat Arkestra recorded their first single. It was released in January 2010 on 7-inch vinyl. On the A-side is a cover of Crosstown Traffic by Jimi Hendrix with the band opting for an original track 'Lost in Kinchasa' as a B-side.