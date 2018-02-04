Marko YlönenBorn 11 June 1966
Marko Ylönen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-06-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c402b9c8-68d2-4de2-964e-ed4dbdd27569
Piano Trio in C major, Lovisa
Jean Sibelius
Le Grand Tango, for cello and piano
Astor Piazzolla
Two Serious Melodies, no.1: Cantique
Jean Sibelius
2 Pieces Op.77 for violin or cello and orchestra
Jean Sibelius
