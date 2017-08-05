Jean JacquesESC 1969 for Monaco. Born 17 November 1956
Jean Jacques
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-11-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c401c627-78af-470a-9f1e-7e37ffb6b7bc
Jean Jacques Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Jacques (Jean-Jacques Bortolaï) is a French singer.
He represented Monaco in the Eurovision Song Contest 1969 with the song "Maman, Maman", at the time just 12 years old. With 11 points, he came in 6th position.
Now he works as a coach in the local rugby team.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean Jacques Tracks
Sort by
Danielle of Amsterdam
Jean Jacques
Danielle of Amsterdam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Danielle of Amsterdam
Last played on
Back to artist