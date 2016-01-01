White MagicFormed 2003
White Magic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c3fdcc49-d79b-4219-9651-74dd50cb9cb7
White Magic Biography (Wikipedia)
White Magic is a psychedelic folk rock group formed in Brooklyn, New York City, and led by singer/guitarist/pianist/composer Mira Billotte. Billotte performs under this moniker both with accompaniment or solo, using a daf, shruti box, and singing a cappella. She is a modern trobairitz and, invoking both traditional and experimental folk, White Magic's sound ranges from loud psychedelia to meditative trance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
White Magic Tracks
Sort by
Runaway
White Magic
Runaway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Runaway
Last played on
I'm Hiding My Nightingale
White Magic
I'm Hiding My Nightingale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Hiding My Nightingale
Last played on
One Note
White Magic
One Note
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Note
Last played on
Sun Song
White Magic
Sun Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sun Song
Last played on
Upcoming Events
8
Mar
2019
White Magic
O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford, UK
White Magic Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist