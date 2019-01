White Magic is a psychedelic folk rock group formed in Brooklyn, New York City, and led by singer/guitarist/pianist/composer Mira Billotte. Billotte performs under this moniker both with accompaniment or solo, using a daf, shruti box, and singing a cappella. She is a modern trobairitz and, invoking both traditional and experimental folk, White Magic's sound ranges from loud psychedelia to meditative trance.

