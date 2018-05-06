The Armed (often iconized as ⋈) is an American hardcore punk collective formed in Detroit, Michigan in 2009. All the bands albums have been released for free via online download. All the band's albums have been produced by Kurt Ballou (of Converge), the band is also known for including guest drummers on their releases, some of these guests include; Chris Pennie (ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan), Nick Yacyshyn (of Baptists) and Ben Koller (of Converge).