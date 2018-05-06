The ArmedDetroit hardcore. Formed 2009
The Armed
2009
The Armed Biography (Wikipedia)
The Armed (often iconized as ⋈) is an American hardcore punk collective formed in Detroit, Michigan in 2009. All the bands albums have been released for free via online download. All the band's albums have been produced by Kurt Ballou (of Converge), the band is also known for including guest drummers on their releases, some of these guests include; Chris Pennie (ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan), Nick Yacyshyn (of Baptists) and Ben Koller (of Converge).
The Armed Tracks
Nowhere To Be Found
The Armed
Nowhere To Be Found
Witness
The Armed
Witness
Witness
Polarizer
The Armed
Polarizer
Polarizer
