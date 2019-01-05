Handsome Boy Modeling SchoolFormed 1999. Disbanded 2006
Handsome Boy Modeling School
1999
Biography (Wikipedia)
Handsome Boy Modeling School is a collaborative project between hip hop producers Dan the Automator (Gorillaz, Dr. Octagon, Deltron 3030) and Prince Paul (Stetsasonic, De La Soul, Gravediggaz, A Prince Among Thieves). The collaboration originally lasted from 1999 to 2006 and resulted in two albums, featuring a vast cast of guest rappers, singers, comedians and DJs. As of February 2018, the two reportedly have reunited, and plan to release a new album
Tracks
Rock n' Roll (Could Never Hip-Hop Like This)
Holy Calamity (Bear Witness II)
The Truth (feat. Róisín Murphy)
The Projects (P Jays)
The World's Gone Mad (feat. Del The Funky Homosapien, Barrington Levy)
The Truth (feat. Roisin &J- Live)
The Projects
Holy Calamity (Bear Witness II) (feat. DJ Shadow & DJ Quest)
Breakdown (feat. Jack Johnson)
Holy Calamity (feat. DJ Shadow & DJ Quest)
Holy Calamity
The World's Gone Mad Pt. 2 (feat. Franz Ferdinand, Barrington Levy & Del the Funky Homosapien)
The World's Gone Mad (feat. Alex Kapranos, Barrington Levy & Del The Funky Homosapien)
The Truth (feat. Roisin Murphy & J. Live)
The Truth
