Chris WallaceLead vocalist from The White Tie Affair
Chris Wallace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c3f8cdfa-356b-4d9d-92b2-78f65821aff9
Chris Wallace Tracks
Sort by
Off The Cuff
Chris Wallace
Off The Cuff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Off The Cuff
Last played on
Changing States
Chris Wallace
Changing States
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Changing States
Performer
Last played on
Chris Wallace Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist