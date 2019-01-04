L.A. Style was a Dutch and UK electronic dance music group, consisting of founder, producer and radio DJ Wessel van Diepen (who later also created Nakatomi and the successful Vengaboys), composer Denzil Slemming (a.k.a. Michiel Van Der Kuy of Laserdance fame) and FX aka Frans Merkx, as well as Foco (Alfons "Fonny" de Wulf) and Ray Decadance (surname Muylle) of the Belgian project Rofo (credited i.e. as writers and producers of "Balloony"). L.A. Style was most notable for their 1991 single "James Brown Is Dead", which appeared on Billboard's Hot 100 Airplay chart, becoming the first EDM techno music to venture near the top 50 of the main Billboard singles chart.

Another famous song of L.A. Style was Balloony of 1992.