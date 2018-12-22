Iron & WineBorn 26 July 1974
Samuel "Sam" Ervin Beam (born July 26, 1974), better known by his stage and recording name Iron & Wine, is an American singer-songwriter. He has released six studio albums, several EPs and singles, as well as a few download-only releases, which include a live album (a recording of his 2005 Bonnaroo performance). He occasionally tours with a full band.
Beam was raised in South Carolina before moving to Virginia and then Florida to attend school. He now resides in Durham, North Carolina. The name Iron & Wine is taken from a dietary supplement named "Beef, Iron & Wine" that he found in a general store while shooting a film.
Iron & Wine Tracks
The Devil Never Sleeps
The Devil Never Sleeps
Carousel
Carousel
Love Song Of The Buzzard
Love Song Of The Buzzard
Naked As We Came
Naked As We Came
What Hurts Worse
What Hurts Worse
Autumn Town Leaves
Autumn Town Leaves
Waves of Galveston
Waves of Galveston
Bitter Truth
Bitter Truth
Time After Time
Time After Time
Call It Dreaming
Call It Dreaming
About A Bruise
About A Bruise
Such Great Heights
Such Great Heights
Me And Lazarus (6 Music Session, 21 Jun 2011)
Tree By The River (6 Music Session, 21 Jun 2011)
About a Bruise - 6Music Session rx 150218
Call it Dreaming - 6Music Session rx 150218
Song in Stone - 6Music Session rx 150218
Tree By The River
Tree By The River
Sixteen, Maybe Less
Sixteen, Maybe Less
Song In Stone
Song In Stone
Claim Your Ghost
Claim Your Ghost
Our Light Miles
Our Light Miles
