Mikhail PletnevPianist & conductor. Born 14 April 1957
Mikhail Pletnev
1957-04-14
Mikhail Pletnev Biography (Wikipedia)
Mikhail Vasilievich Pletnev (Russian: Михаи́л Васи́льевич Плетнёв, Mikha'il Vas'ilevič Plet'nëv; born 14 April 1957) is a Russian concert pianist, conductor, and composer.
Mikhail Pletnev Tracks
Valse-Scherzo No. 1 in A major, Op. 7
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No.1, 'Winter Daydreams': III. Scherzo
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Tsar's Bride (Overture)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Variations in F minor, H XVII 6
Joseph Haydn
Carmen Ballet Suite (Bolero; Torero)
Rodion Shchedrin
Hymn to Nature (The Legend of the Invisible City of Kitezh - Suite)
Nicolay Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov, Mikhail Pletnev & Russian National Orchestra
Composer
The Snow Maiden Suite
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Nutcracker Suite, Op 71a (Tarantella)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Snow Maiden Suite
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Symphonische Etuden, Op.13 [1837]
Robert Schumann
'Carmen' Suite - after Bizet
Rodion Shchedrin
March of the Trolls (Lyric Pieces, Book 5)
Edvard Grieg
Rondo in D minor Wq.62/19
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Cinderalla (Act 2: conclusion)
Sergei Prokofiev
Les toreadors, Act 1 (Carmen Suite)
Georges Bizet
Colas Breugnon (Overture)
Dmitri Kabalevsky
Symphony No 6 in B minor (1st mvt)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Finale (Symphony No 2)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Ouverture solennelle, Op 73
Alexander Glazunov
Valse-scherzo in C major, Op 34
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op. 93 ii) Allegro
Dmitri Shostakovich
Prince Igor (Overture)
Alexander Borodin
Piano Concerto No.24 - Allegro
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony no. 4 in F minor Op.36
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Orchestra
Concerto in D major Op.35 for violin and orchestra
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Orchestra
From the middle ages [Iz srednikh vekov] - suite Op.79 i Prelude
Alexander Glazunov
Orchestra
Clarinet Sonata in F minor Op.120 No.1, 2nd mvt; Andante un poco adagio
Johannes Brahms
Dawn over the Moscow River (Khovanshchina)
Modest Mussorgsky
Nutcracker Suite transc Pletnev (Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Sonata in B minor, K 87
Domenico Scarlatti
Bydlo (Pictures at an Exhibition)
Modest Mussorgsky
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Clarinet Sonata in E flat major, Op 120 No 2 (1st mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Francesca da Rimini
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Sonata in E minor, Wq 59/5
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Sonata for clarinet or viola in F minor, Op 120 No 1 (3rd mvt)
Johannes Brahms
The Sleeping Beauty Op 66 Act 1
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Sleeping Beauty - Ballet Op 66 Act 3 No 22 Polacca
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Seasons Op 37b November (In the troika)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Seasons Op 37b September (The hunt)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
