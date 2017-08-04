Georg von BertouchComposer. Born 19 June 1668. Died 14 September 1743
Georg von Bertouch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1668-06-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c3f03ac8-ac23-4da9-9f1f-5c72a4254d78
Georg von Bertouch Biography (Wikipedia)
Georg von Bertouch (19 June 1668 – 14 September 1743) was a German-born Baroque composer and military officer who dwelt during most of his adult life in Norway.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Georg von Bertouch Tracks
Sort by
Sonata No.13 in C minor for 2 violins and continuo
Georg von Bertouch
Sonata No.13 in C minor for 2 violins and continuo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata No.13 in C minor for 2 violins and continuo
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist