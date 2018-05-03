Hugh TraceyBritish ethnomusicologist. Born 29 January 1903. Died 1977
Hugh Tracey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1903-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c3ef2b4b-1627-40cd-bfd9-a3e2e2b603d8
Hugh Tracey Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugh Tracey (1903 – 1977) was a twentieth-century ethnomusicologist. He and his wife collected and archived music from Southern and Central Africa. He began making field recordings of music in the early 1920s, through the 1970s.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hugh Tracey Tracks
Sort by
Tambuka Nalikishi (The Mask Dance)
Josiasi Yemba Mate & Hugh Tracey
Tambuka Nalikishi (The Mask Dance)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tambuka Nalikishi (The Mask Dance)
Performer
Last played on
Ndamutemba Nyanja
Hugh Tracey
Ndamutemba Nyanja
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ndamutemba Nyanja
Last played on
Bilimankhwe (the chameleon)
Hugh Tracey
Bilimankhwe (the chameleon)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bilimankhwe (the chameleon)
Last played on
Tambuka Nalikishi
Hugh Tracey
Tambuka Nalikishi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tambuka Nalikishi
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist