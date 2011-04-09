Acid House KingsFormed 1991
Acid House Kings
1991
Acid House Kings Biography (Wikipedia)
Acid House Kings are a Swedish indie pop band. They were founded in 1991 by Joakim Ödlund (also in the bands Poprace, Double Dan, and Starlet) and brothers Niklas (Red Sleeping Beauty) and Johan Angergård (Club 8, The Legends, Poprace).
Acid House Kings Tracks
Windshield
Acid House Kings
Windshield
Windshield
