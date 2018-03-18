Pivio (born 7 June 1958 in Genova, Italy) and Aldo De Scalzi (born 23 January 1957 in Genova, Italy) are two Italian composers, best known for scoring music for television and motion pictures. They are not siblings: Pivio is a pseudonym for Roberto Pischiutta, while Aldo De Scalzi is Vittorio De Scalzi's brother, founding member of New Trolls, an Italian progressive rock band. Aldo himself has written and composed many songs for New Trolls, including "Faccia di Cane", in competition at the popular Italian song contest Sanremo Music Festival in 1985. Moreover, in 1973 Aldo and Vittorio De Scalzi started together their own music studio, Studio G. and the record labels Magma and Grog Records, renowned for having hosted, during the 70s, the most talented bands from progressive rock Italian movement (New Trolls, Picchio dal Pozzo, Alphataurus, Pholas Dactilus, Latte e miele, Mandillo, Celeste, Sigillo di Horus). From 1976 on, Aldo starts playing with the progressive rock band Picchio dal Pozzo.