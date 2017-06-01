The VirginsIndie trio from Brooklyn. Formed 2005
The Virgins
2005
The Virgins Biography (Wikipedia)
The Virgins were an American indie rock band formed in 2006 in New York City. The band split up in November 2013. The band consisted of lead vocalist Donald Cumming, guitarist Wade Oates, bassist Nick Zarin-Ackerman and drummer Erik Ratensperger.
The Virgins Tracks
She's Expensive
Teen Lovers
Rich Girls
Rich Girls (The Twelves Remix)
One Week Of Danger
