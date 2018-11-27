Jeanette Biedermann (born February 22, 1980), also known by her stage name Jeanette, is a German recording artist, actress, and television personality. Born and raised in Berlin, Biedermann began performing as a member of a troupe of acrobats in a children's circus at the age of six. She later attended beauty school before dropping out to pursue her music career following her participation and win of the Bild-Schlagerwettbewerb competition in 1999.

Biedermann came to prominence within the music industry following the release of her debut studio album Enjoy! (2000) which spawned the top ten hit single "Go Back." Her second studio album Delicious (2001) was a commercial success and gained gold status. Rock My Life (2002) became her first album to debut within the top ten while fourth studio album Break on Through (2003) went platinum in Germany. In 2004, she recorded the holiday album Merry Christmas and, after a return to music with a new record label, Biedermann released the rock-pop album Naked Truth (2006) and dance pop-influenced album Undress to the Beat (2009) the following years. With album and single sales in excess of ten million copies, she is ranked among the highest-selling German singers of today. Her contributions to the music industry have garnered her numerous achievements including two ECHO Awards, a Goldene Kamera and a Top of the Pops Award.