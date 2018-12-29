Lenny WelchBorn 15 May 1938
Lenny Welch
Lenny Welch (born Leon Welch, May 31, 1940) is an American MOR/pop singer.
Darling Take Me Back
Run To My Lovin' Arms
Since I Fell For You
Ebb Tide
Little Man You've Had A Busy Day
Two Different Worlds
A Taste of Honey
A Hundred Pounds Of Pain
