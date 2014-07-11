Ferdinando BertoniBorn 15 August 1725. Died 1 December 1813
Ferdinando Bertoni
1725-08-15
Ferdinando Bertoni (15 August 1725 – 1 December 1813) was an Italian composer and organist.
Orfeo: Duet (Orfeo and Euridice): Come, now, I have to be
Orfeo: Duet (Orfeo and Euridice): Come, now, I have to be
Orfeo: Duet (Orfeo and Euridice): Come, now, I have to be
Orfeo: Aria: 'Would the harshness of your resistance’
Orfeo: Aria: 'Would the harshness of your resistance’
Orfeo: Aria: 'Would the harshness of your resistance’
