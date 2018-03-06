Walter SchumannBorn 8 October 1913. Died 21 August 1958
Walter Schumann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1913-10-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c3e12de2-b57a-477e-9768-e0c7ee82d0db
Walter Schumann Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Schumann (October 8, 1913 – August 21, 1958) was an American composer for film, television, and the theater. His notable works include the score for The Night of the Hunter and the Dragnet Theme. (The Dragnet theme was lifted, inadvertently according to Schumann, from Miklós Rózsa's score from the 1946 film The Killers.)[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Walter Schumann Tracks
Sort by
Dragnet
Walter Schumann
Dragnet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dragnet
Last played on
The Night of The Hunter (1955)
Walter Schumann
The Night of The Hunter (1955)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Night of The Hunter (1955)
Orchestra
Last played on
Night of The Hunter (Excerpt)
Charles Laughton
Night of The Hunter (Excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night of The Hunter (Excerpt)
Pearl's Dream
Walter Schumann
Pearl's Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pearl's Dream
Last played on
Lullaby (hush little one)
Walter Schumann
Lullaby (hush little one)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lullaby (hush little one)
Last played on
Walter Schumann Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist