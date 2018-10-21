Georgia GibbsBorn 17 August 1919. Died 9 December 2006
Georgia Gibbs
1919-08-17
Georgia Gibbs Biography (Wikipedia)
Georgia Gibbs (born Frieda Lipschitz, August 17, 1919 – December 9, 2006) was an American popular singer and vocal entertainer rooted in jazz. Already singing publicly in her early teens, Gibbs first achieved acclaim (and notoriety) in the mid-1950s interpreting songs originating with the black rhythm and blues community and later as a featured vocalist on a long list of radio and television variety and comedy programs. Her key attribute was tremendous versatility and an uncommon stylistic range from melancholy ballad to uptempo swinging jazz and rock and roll.
Georgia Gibbs Tracks
Silent Lips
Georgia Gibbs
Silent Lips
Silent Lips
Last played on
The Hucklebuck
Georgia Gibbs
The Hucklebuck
The Hucklebuck
Last played on
Kiss of Fire
Georgia Gibbs
Kiss of Fire
Kiss of Fire
Last played on
A Moth And A Flame
Georgia Gibbs
A Moth And A Flame
Seven Lonely Days
Georgia Gibbs
Seven Lonely Days
Seven Lonely Days
Last played on
Dance With Me Henry
Georgia Gibbs
Dance With Me Henry
Dance With Me Henry
Last played on
If I Knew You Comin' I'd Have Baked A Cake
Georgia Gibbs
If I Knew You Comin' I'd Have Baked A Cake
Cherry Pink And Apple Blossom White
Georgia Gibbs
Cherry Pink And Apple Blossom White
Cherry Pink And Apple Blossom White
Last played on
I Want To Be Happy Cha Cha
Georgia Gibbs
I Want To Be Happy Cha Cha
I Want To Be Happy Cha Cha
Last played on
The Photograph On The Piano
Georgia Gibbs
The Photograph On The Piano
The Photograph On The Piano
Last played on
Moth And The Flame
Georgia Gibbs
Moth And The Flame
I Want You To Be My Baby
Georgia Gibbs
I Want You To Be My Baby
I Want You To Be My Baby
Last played on
You Keep Coming Back Like A Song
Georgia Gibbs
You Keep Coming Back Like A Song
You Keep Coming Back Like A Song
Last played on
Play A Simple Melody
Georgia Gibbs
Play A Simple Melody
Play A Simple Melody
Last played on
Get Out Those Old Records
Georgia Gibbs
Get Out Those Old Records
The Hula Hoop Song
Georgia Gibbs
The Hula Hoop Song
The Hula Hoop Song
Last played on
