Oscar FetrásBorn 16 February 1854. Died 10 January 1931
Oscar Fetrás
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1854-02-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c3e0c775-0b5f-4b93-8c67-47d4c156546e
Oscar Fetrás Biography (Wikipedia)
Oscar Fetrás (16 February 1854 – 10 January 1931) was a German composer of popular dance music, military marches, piano pieces and arrangements.
Fetrás had over 200 compositions to his name. His best known work is his waltz "Mondnacht auf der Alster" Op. 60 which is still immensely popular to the present day.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oscar Fetrás Tracks
Sort by
Moonlight on the Alster
Oscar Fetrás
Moonlight on the Alster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww667.jpglink
Moonlight on the Alster
Last played on
Back to artist