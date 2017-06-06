Quentin MacleanBorn 14 May 1896. Died 9 July 1962
Quentin Maclean
1896-05-14
Quentin Maclean Tracks
Song Of The Dawn
Song Of The Dawn
Performer
Last played on
1t Movement - Piano Concerto In A Minor (exceprt)
1t Movement - Piano Concerto In A Minor (exceprt)
Hungarian Rhapsody No 2
Hungarian Rhapsody No 2
Last played on
With A Song In My Heart
With A Song In My Heart
Last played on
Hold My Hand/1812 Overture
Hold My Hand/1812 Overture
Last played on
Happy Feet/A Bench In The Park/Song Of The Dawn
Happy Feet/A Bench In The Park/Song Of The Dawn
Country Song/Waltz Song/Four Jolly Sailormen//Merrymaker's Dance
Country Song/Waltz Song/Four Jolly Sailormen//Merrymaker's Dance
Excerpt - Rhapsody In Blue
Excerpt - Rhapsody In Blue
Last played on
Here's A Health Unto His Majesty
Here's A Health Unto His Majesty
Silent Night
Silent Night
Roast Beef Of Old England
Roast Beef Of Old England
Fine Old English Gentleman
Fine Old English Gentleman
Christmas Comes But Once A Year
Christmas Comes But Once A Year
Good King Wenceslas
Good King Wenceslas
Past BBC Events
Proms 1930: Prom 03
Queen's Hall
1930-08-12T04:37:48
12
Aug
1930
Proms 1930: Prom 03
Queen's Hall
Quentin Maclean Links
