Sean Paul Francis Henriques (born 9 January 1973) is a Jamaican dancehall rapper, singer and record producer. Most of his albums have been nominated for the Grammy's Best Reggae Album, with Dutty Rock winning the award. His two hit singles "Get Busy" and "Temperature" topped charts in the United States. Sean Paul has also been featured in many other hit singles including chart-toppers "Baby Boy" by Beyoncé, "What About Us" by The Saturdays, and "Rockabye" by Clean Bandit.
Sean Paul Performances & Interviews
- Sean Paul on his UK rootshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05575yj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05575yj.jpg2017-06-07T13:25:00.000ZSean Paul joins DJ Target in the studio to discuss his time on the Jamaican Swimming team and his Nan in Coventry.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0556nvc
Sean Paul on his UK roots
- Backstage with Sean Paulhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0547y7q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0547y7q.jpg2017-05-31T15:46:00.000ZHighlights from when Yasmin caught up with Sean Paul at Big Weekendhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p054jl9y
Backstage with Sean Paul
- "I'll be there man!" - Sean Paul is performing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqkdr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqkdr.jpg2017-04-19T09:05:00.000ZGrimmy catches up with Sean Paul on the phone to confirm he will be playing BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050hlcr
"I'll be there man!" - Sean Paul is performing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull!
- Sean Paul - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bfpjp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bfpjp.jpg2016-11-07T23:59:00.000ZDancehall with an extra shot of sunshine thrown in.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bg3p8
Sean Paul - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
- Sean Paul: "A lot of young artists ask me to do a song with them, but they've got to prove their vibe first"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047txhx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047txhx.jpg2016-09-14T13:43:00.000ZSean chats to Yas about his huge career and who he's looking forward to at 1Xtra Live.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047txjv
Sean Paul: "A lot of young artists ask me to do a song with them, but they've got to prove their vibe first"
- Sean Paul - 'Young artists ask to work with me but they need to prove themselves'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047vhg8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047vhg8.jpg2016-09-07T12:00:00.000ZThis afternoon on Yasmin’s show we were joined by Sean Paul.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048lqk0
Sean Paul - 'Young artists ask to work with me but they need to prove themselves'
- Sean Paul talks to Seani Bhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bymnh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bymnh.jpg2014-11-15T13:23:00.000ZSeani B interviews Sean Paul from Jamaica on 1Xtra.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02bymr1
Sean Paul talks to Seani B
- Sean Paul catches up with Robbo Ranx at Sumfest 2014https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p023l8s4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p023l8s4.jpg2014-07-25T15:15:00.000ZSean Paul joins Robbo Ranx stageside at Sumfest 2014.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p023l8w8
Sean Paul catches up with Robbo Ranx at Sumfest 2014
Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & Anne‐Marie)
Clean Bandit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cj9mz.jpglink
Always On My Mind (Remix)
Da'Ville
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028p8r6.jpglink
Make My Love Go (feat. Sean Paul)
Jay Sean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hmn10.jpglink
Baby Boy (feat. Sean Paul)
Beyoncé
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01srwng.jpglink
Cheap Thrills (feat. Sean Paul)
Sia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03krwbg.jpglink
Gimme the Light (Pass the Dro-Voisier Remix) (feat. Busta Rhymes)
Sean Paul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028p8r6.jpglink
Most Original (feat. Sean Paul)
Stonebwoy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4vjq.jpglink
Get Busy
Sean Paul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw93w.jpglink
Do You Remember (feat. Sean Paul & Lil Jon)
Jay Sean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vtdp9.jpglink
Breathe (feat. Sean Paul)
Blu Cantrell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02nj67c.jpglink
Tek Weh Yuh Heart (feat. Tory Lanez)
Sean Paul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lmvkw.jpglink
Hey Sexy Lady (feat. Sean Paul)
Shaggy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm30.jpglink
No Lie (feat. Dua Lipa)
Sean Paul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04kqjhr.jpglink
Hurtin' Me (Remix) (feat. Sizzla, Sean Paul & Popcaan)
Stefflon Don
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064cm2d.jpglink
Temperature
Sean Paul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028p8k0.jpglink
Cry Baby Cry
Santana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktvzc.jpglink
Hot Gal Today (feat. Sean Paul)
Mr. Vegas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmnq.jpglink
I'm Still In Love With You (feat. Sasha)
Sean Paul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028p8r6.jpglink
Hurtin' Me (Remix) (feat. Sizzla, Sean Paul & Popcaan)
Stefflon Don
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064cm2d.jpglink
Deport Them (LI)
Sean Paul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028p8r6.jpglink
Gimme the Light
Sean Paul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02nfzh6.jpglink
Punkie
Sean Paul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028p8r6.jpglink
Look Quick
Sean Paul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028p8r6.jpglink
Gang Gang (Seani B Dubplate)
Sean Paul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028p8r6.jpglink
Temperature (Dibs & MGM Fogo Bootleg)
Sean Paul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028p8r6.jpglink
Hey DJ
CNCO
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dtlvy.jpglink
Hurtin' Me (feat. Sean Paul, Popcaan & Sizzla)
Stefflon Don
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064cm2d.jpglink
Move Your Body
DJ Shadow Dubai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xd1z8.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eppp6q/acts/a2xbc8
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
2017-05-28T16:01:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0547xkb.jpg
28
May
2017
1Xtra Live: 2016 - Liverpool
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evwwhn/acts/azqd2m
Liverpool
2016-10-08T16:01:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04bfpjn.jpg
8
Oct
2016
1Xtra Live: 2013 - Leeds / London / Liverpool / Bournemouth
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep58q9/acts/a26hzc
London
2013-10-08T16:01:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01jfvmb.jpg
8
Oct
2013
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9wmxj/acts/adrxn3
Hackney Marshes
2012-06-23T16:01:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00v6w25.jpg
23
Jun
2012
