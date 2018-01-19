Sean Paul Francis Henriques (born 9 January 1973) is a Jamaican dancehall rapper, singer and record producer. Most of his albums have been nominated for the Grammy's Best Reggae Album, with Dutty Rock winning the award. His two hit singles "Get Busy" and "Temperature" topped charts in the United States. Sean Paul has also been featured in many other hit singles including chart-toppers "Baby Boy" by Beyoncé, "What About Us" by The Saturdays, and "Rockabye" by Clean Bandit.