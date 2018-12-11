Cynthia ClareyBorn 25 April 1949
Cynthia Clarey
1949-04-25
Act II, Scene 2 - 11 It Aint Necessarily So
George Gershwin
Act II, Scene 2 - 11 It Aint Necessarily So
Act II, Scene 2 - 11 It Aint Necessarily So
Last played on
My man's gone now (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
My man's gone now (Porgy and Bess)
My man's gone now (Porgy and Bess)
Last played on
Porgy and Bess - Act 2
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess - Act 2
Porgy and Bess - Act 2
Last played on
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-01
1
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1993-08-25
25
Aug
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1991-07-21
21
Jul
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
1990-07-23
23
Jul
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1987
Royal Albert Hall
1987-07-17
17
Jul
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1987
Royal Albert Hall
