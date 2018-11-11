“Sweet Emma” BarrettBorn 25 March 1897. Died 28 January 1983
“Sweet Emma” Barrett
1897-03-25
“Sweet Emma” Barrett Biography (Wikipedia)
"Sweet Emma" Barrett (March 25, 1897, New Orleans, Louisiana – January 28, 1983) was an American, self-taught jazz pianist and singer who worked with the Original Tuxedo Orchestra between 1923 and 1936, first under Papa Celestin, then William Ridgely. She also worked with Armand Piron, John Robichaux, Sidney Desvigne, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
A Good Man Is Hard To Find
“Sweet Emma” Barrett
A Good Man Is Hard To Find
Bill Bailey
“Sweet Emma” Barrett
Bill Bailey
Bill Bailey
I Ain't Gonna Give Nobody None of This Jelly Roll
“Sweet Emma” Barrett
I Ain't Gonna Give Nobody None of This Jelly Roll
The Bell Gal's Careless Blues
Emanuel Sayles
The Bell Gal's Careless Blues
The Bell Gal's Careless Blues
Tishomingo Blues
“Sweet Emma” Barrett
Tishomingo Blues
Clarinet Marmalade
“Sweet Emma” Barrett
Clarinet Marmalade
Clarinet Marmalade
