Rich CroninBorn 30 August 1975. Died 8 September 2010
Rich Cronin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975-08-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c3d26be4-ff21-4967-b1ee-be00a62b886f
Rich Cronin Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Burton Cronin (August 30, 1974 – September 8, 2010) was an American singer, songwriter and rapper, best known for being the lead singer and primary songwriter for the pop and hip hop group LFO.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rich Cronin Tracks
Sort by
Nelson Riddle
Rich Cronin
Nelson Riddle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nelson Riddle
Last played on
Back to artist