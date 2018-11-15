A man with a bulging address book, Mark Ronson is best known for his ability to introduce a note of old-school funk to a song. Born in London and raised the stepson of Foreigner’s guitarist Mick Jones, he moved to New York at the age of eight, and became immersed in hip hop and DJ culture, playing eclectic sets and making high profile contacts. So when he was invited to make his first record Here Comes the Fuzz in 2003, it was second nature to call on heavy friends like Mos Def, Sean Paul and Jack White to lend a hand.

Soon after, he started producing other people’s records. A sampler of his notable hits includes Locked Out of Heaven by Bruno Mars, Everyday by A$AP Rocky, Littlest Things by Lily Allen, Cold Shoulder from Adele’s debut album 19 and half of Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black, specifically the title track and her breakthrough single Rehab.

In 2007, he released his second album Version, a collection of funked-up indie covers, with Amy Winehouse’s take on The Zutons’ Valerie and Lily Allen’s Oh My God (originally by Kaiser Chiefs) both becoming British hit singles. In the same year, he appeared at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Preston, both as a live act and on the DJ decks. He even took up a one-off team captain post on BBC Two’s Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

His next album, Record Collection (from 2010), was a tribute to 80s electro and early hip hop, with another sterling round of guest appearances, including Q-Tip from A Tribe Called Quest and Kyle Falconer from The View (on the singles Bang Bang Bang and The Bike Song).

After some time working on the soundtrack to the Russell Brand movie Arthur and production work on Paul McCartney’s album New, Mark came back to the funk with a vengeance, creating first the global hit Uptown Funk with Bruno Mars (a UK and US No.1 in 2015), and the album Uptown Special.

His unforgettable appearance at the 2015 Glastonbury festival was a riot of special guests - Mary J Blige, Boy George, George Clinton - and (of course) heavy duty funk.