A man with a bulging address book, Mark Ronson is best known for his ability to introduce a note of old-school funk to a song. Born in London and raised the stepson of Foreigner’s guitarist Mick Jones, he moved to New York at the age of eight, and became immersed in hip hop and DJ culture, playing eclectic sets and making high profile contacts. So when he was invited to make his first record Here Comes the Fuzz in 2003, it was second nature to call on heavy friends like Mos Def, Sean Paul and Jack White to lend a hand.
Soon after, he started producing other people’s records. A sampler of his notable hits includes Locked Out of Heaven by Bruno Mars, Everyday by A$AP Rocky, Littlest Things by Lily Allen, Cold Shoulder from Adele’s debut album 19 and half of Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black, specifically the title track and her breakthrough single Rehab.
In 2007, he released his second album Version, a collection of funked-up indie covers, with Amy Winehouse’s take on The Zutons’ Valerie and Lily Allen’s Oh My God (originally by Kaiser Chiefs) both becoming British hit singles. In the same year, he appeared at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Preston, both as a live act and on the DJ decks. He even took up a one-off team captain post on BBC Two’s Never Mind the Buzzcocks.
His next album, Record Collection (from 2010), was a tribute to 80s electro and early hip hop, with another sterling round of guest appearances, including Q-Tip from A Tribe Called Quest and Kyle Falconer from The View (on the singles Bang Bang Bang and The Bike Song).
After some time working on the soundtrack to the Russell Brand movie Arthur and production work on Paul McCartney’s album New, Mark came back to the funk with a vengeance, creating first the global hit Uptown Funk with Bruno Mars (a UK and US No.1 in 2015), and the album Uptown Special.
His unforgettable appearance at the 2015 Glastonbury festival was a riot of special guests - Mary J Blige, Boy George, George Clinton - and (of course) heavy duty funk.
Mark Daniel Ronson (born 4 September 1975) is an English musician, DJ, singer, songwriter and record producer. One of the most successful musicians in contemporary British popular culture, he is best known for his collaborations with artists such as Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Adele, Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars. He has received 5 Grammy Awards, including Producer of the Year for Winehouse's album Back to Black and 2 for Record of the Year for the singles "Rehab" and "Uptown Funk". He has received a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination for co-writing the song "Shallow" for the film A Star is Born (2018).
Ronson was born in London and raised in New York with his stepfather, Foreigner's Mick Jones, which contributed to a childhood surrounded by music. While attending New York University, he became a popular DJ in the hip hop scene. His debut album Here Comes the Fuzz failed to make an impact on the charts. In 2006, he received acclaim for producing albums for Lily Allen, Christina Aguilera and Amy Winehouse. In 2007, Ronson released his second album, Version. The album reached number two in the UK and included three top 10 singles and earned him the Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist. He subsequently released his third studio album, Record Collection, peaking at number two in the UK.
Nothing Breaks Like A Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars)
Nothing Breaks Like A Heart (Don Diablo Remix) (feat. Miley Cyrus)
Valerie (feat. Amy Winehouse)
Nothing Breaks Like
Diversion
L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever) (feat. Kasabian)
Stop Me (feat. Daniel Merriweather)
Ibiza: 2018
T in the Park: 2015
Glastonbury: 2015
BBC Introducing Masterclass: Masterclass 2011
