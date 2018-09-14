Gerry MarsdenBorn 24 September 1942
Gerry Marsden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942-09-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c3c32d11-ed93-4c93-9a4e-887711577d8d
Gerry Marsden Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerard Marsden MBE (born 24 September 1942) is an English musician and television personality, best known for being leader of the Merseybeat band Gerry and the Pacemakers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gerry Marsden Performances & Interviews
- Gerry Marsdenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p024yvpq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p024yvpq.jpg2015-02-20T14:08:00.000ZGerry chats to Brian Matthew about his unusual way of remembering song melodieshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kgbdg
Gerry Marsden
Gerry Marsden Tracks
Sort by
Ferry Cross The Mersey
Gerry Marsden
Ferry Cross The Mersey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ferry Cross The Mersey
Last played on
Ferry 'Cross The Mersey
Paul McCartney
Ferry 'Cross The Mersey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk1l.jpglink
Ferry 'Cross The Mersey
Last played on
I Like It
Gerry Marsden
I Like It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Like It
Last played on
Strangers In The Night
Gerry Marsden
Strangers In The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strangers In The Night
Last played on
Ferry Cross The Mersey
Gerry & The Pacemakers
Ferry Cross The Mersey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvnl.jpglink
Ferry Cross The Mersey
Last played on
In The Year Of April
Gerry Marsden
In The Year Of April
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gerry Marsden Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist