British baritone James Newby is the winner of the 2016 Kathleen Ferrier Award.

That same year he was the recipient of the Wigmore Hall/Independent Opera Voice Fellowship, and in 2015 was awarded the Richard Tauber Prize (for best interpretation of a Schubert Lied) and overall Third Prize at the Wigmore Hall/Kohn International Song Competition. In 2017 he was awarded the Trinity Gold Medal by the board of Trinity Laban Conservatoire as well as the OAE Rising Stars prize.

In 2017 James was a Jerwood Young Artist at Glyndebourne Festival Opera and appeared in La Traviata (Messenger), Hamlet (Marcellus/Player 4, world premiere), La Clemenza di Tito and Don Pasquale (Notary), for which he won the prestigious John Christie Award.

James is a keen recitalist and has performed at the Newbury Spring Festival and Leeds Lieder Festival with Joseph Middleton, (recorded for BBC Radio 3); Perth International Arts Festival, Australia; Oxford Lieder Festival with Eugene Asti; and Schumann's Dichterliebe at Trinity Laban.

In the 16/17 season James sang the role of Mercurio in Cavalli’s La Calisto with La Nuova Musica and David Bates, and made his BBC Proms debut in Vaughan Williams’ Serenade to Music conducted by Sakari Oramo.

Recent/future highlights include the role of Christus in the world premiere of Sally Beamish’s The Judas Passion; a staged Bach St John Passion with Bilbao Orkestra Sinfonikoa, directed by Calixto Bieito, Count Almaviva Le nozze di Figaro for Nevill Holt Opera, and debuts with the Gabrieli Consort, RTE National Symphony Orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra and the Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century. In 18/19 he makes his debut at Théâtre du Châtelet in a revival of Bieito’s St John Passion and at La Monnaie Brussels for Howard Moody’s Push. With the OAE he sings the role of Apollo in Handel’s Apollo e Dafne under Jonathan Cohen, Brahms Ein Deutsches Requiem under Marin Alsop, and St Matthew Passion under John Butt. James will also perform at the Ryedale, Chiltern Arts and Three Choirs Festivals and makes his solo recital debut at Wigmore Hall in 2019.

Photo credit: Ben McKee