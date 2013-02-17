Jean-Antoine ZinnenBorn 25 April 1827. Died 16 May 1898
Jean-Antoine Zinnen
1827-04-25
Jean-Antoine Zinnen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Antoine Zinnen (25 April 1827 – 16 May 1898) was a Luxembourgian composer, best known for the Luxembourgish national anthem, Ons Hémécht.
Ons Heemecht
Ons Heemecht
