DVBBS Biography (Wikipedia)
Dvbbs (stylised as DVBBS, and pronounced "Dubs") is a Canadian EDM duo formed in 2012, composed of brothers Chris Chronicles (born Christopher van den Hoef, January 1, 1990) and Alex Andre (born Alexandre van den Hoef, October 17, 1991).
DVBBS Tracks
IDWK
DVBBS
Without You (feat. 2 Chainz)
Steve Aoki
Gold Skies (Darren Styles & Dougal Remix)
Sander van Doorn
Moonrock (feat. Juicy J)
DVBBS
Not Going Home (Legacy Remix) (feat. Gia Koka)
DVBBS
Switch (Original Mix)
DVBBS
La La Land (Extended Mix)
DVBBS
Switch
DVBBS
La La Land (feat. Delaney Jane)
DVBBS
Raveology
DVBBS
TSUNAMI__ORI
DVBBS_AND_BORGEOUS
Pyramids (feat. Sanjin) (Inmado Remix)
DVBBS
Raveology (Original Mix)
DVBBS
Tsunami (Bill & Will Remix) (feat. Borgeous)
DVBBS
Gold Skies (feat. Aleesia)
Sander van Doorn
Pyramids (feat. Sanjin)
DVBBS
Gold Skies (feat. Aleesia) (Tiësto Remix)
DVBBS
Gold Skies (Metrik Remix) (feat. Aleesia)
DVBBS
Stampede (Salvatore Ganacci & Garmiani Remix)
Like Mike
Show Me Raveology (Salvatore Ganacci Edit)
Steve Angello
Gold Skies (Dubvision Remix) (feat. Aleesia)
Sander van Doorn
Gold Skies (Redondo & Ferreck Dawn Remix) (feat. Aleesia)
DVBBS
Déjà vu (feat. Delora)
DVBBS
Stampede (Major Lazer & P.A.F.F. Remix), (feat. DVBBS & Borgeous)
DVBBS
Tsunami
DVBBS
We Were Young
DVBBS
