Hamilton CampBorn 30 October 1934. Died 2 October 2005
Hamilton Camp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-10-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c3bb4161-072f-4153-ac33-3c9c26522464
Hamilton Camp Biography (Wikipedia)
Hamilton Camp (30 October 1934 – 2 October 2005) was an English-born American singer-songwriter, actor and voice actor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hamilton Camp Tracks
Sort by
Hamilton Camp Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist