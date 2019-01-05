Mack 10Born 9 August 1971
Mack 10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04n2qjd.jpg
1971-08-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c3b4e25b-977f-4cb6-96d7-f68afbac732f
Mack 10 Biography (Wikipedia)
Dedrick D'Mon Rolison (born August 9, 1971), better known by his stage name Mack 10, is an American rapper and actor. He has sold nearly 11 million records independently combining his solo and group works. Mack 10 made his first appearance on Ice Cube's 1994 "Bootlegs & B-Sides" compilation on the remixed track "What Can I Do?" and was a member of hip hop supergroup Westside Connection along with Ice Cube and WC. Mack 10 is also the founder of independent record label Hoo-Bangin' Records and got his stage name from the Ingram MAC-10 submachine gun.
