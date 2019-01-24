Jealous of The BirdsNaomi Hamilton
Jealous of The Birds
Jealous of The Birds Performances & Interviews
- Jealous of the Birds - The Other Kidshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055sdd3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055sdd3.jpg2017-06-13T11:33:00.000ZJealous of the Birds performed a new song exclusively on ATL called 'The Other Kids'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055sd20
Jealous of the Birds - The Other Kids
- Jealous of the Birds: Famous Blue Raincoathttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hkh7b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hkh7b.jpg2016-11-23T17:58:00.000ZCeolann Jealous of the Birds "Famous Blue Raincoat" le Leonard Cohen.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hkhxs
Jealous of the Birds: Famous Blue Raincoat
- Jealous of the Birds - 'Tonight I Feel Like Kafka'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049kzfp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049kzfp.jpg2016-09-30T15:43:00.000ZJealous of the Birds' Naomi Hamilton graces us with a track from album 'Parma Violets'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p049kzgy
Jealous of the Birds - 'Tonight I Feel Like Kafka'
- Jealous of the Birds - Trouble in Bohemiahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wlc78.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wlc78.jpg2016-05-28T21:05:00.000ZJealous of the Birds perform Trouble in Bohemia at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wlgrt
Jealous of the Birds - Trouble in Bohemia
- Jealous of the Birds - Live In Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vmrs5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vmrs5.jpg2016-05-25T13:06:00.000ZJealous of the Birds live in session with ATL.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03w784n
Jealous of the Birds - Live In Session
- Jealous of the Birds in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vm2r1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vm2r1.jpg2016-05-19T12:33:00.000Z'Dandelion' & 'Tonight I Feel Like Kafka' in session for Across the Linehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vm3wk
Jealous of the Birds in Session
- The Making of - Jealous of the Birdshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qv4v0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qv4v0.jpg2016-04-12T13:44:00.000ZNaomi Hamilton AKA Jealous of the Birds tells us about her new album Parma Violets.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03qv506
The Making of - Jealous of the Birds
Jealous of The Birds Tracks
Blue Eyes
Blue Eyes
Plastic Skeletons
Plastic Skeletons
Marrow
Marrow
Goji Berry Sunset
Goji Berry Sunset
Trouble In Bohemia
Trouble In Bohemia
Mrs Dalloway
Mrs Dalloway
Dandelion
Dandelion
Plastic Skeletons <Spec Chart Edit>
Parma Violets (Radio 1 Session, 27 Jun 2018)
Plastic Skeletons (Radio 1 Session, 27 Jun 2018)
Russian Doll (Radio 1 Session, 27 Jun 2018)
Tonight I Feel Like Kafka (Radio 1 Session, 27 Jun 2018)
Russian Doll
Russian Doll
Love Is A Crow
Love Is A Crow
Playlists featuring Jealous of The Birds
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2f9rz/acts/aqfgfx
Powderham Castle, Exeter
2016-05-28T04:30:07
28
May
2016
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
