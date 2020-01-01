Dirk BuschBorn 1951
Dirk Busch
1951
Dirk Busch Biography (Wikipedia)
Dirk Busch (born 1951, Brunsbüttelkoog, Kreis Dithmarschen, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany) is a German professor, singer, songwriter, composer, and music producer.
He graduated from University of Cologne in sociology, economics and psychology in 1974. Earning his doctorate (dr. rer. pol.) in 1976, he became professor of sociology in the University of Bremen. In the 1980s, he left the academic career for the musical one.
