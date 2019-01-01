Gosling (previously known as Loudermilk) was an American rock band formed in Tri-Cities, Washington. The band was composed of Davey Ingersoll (vocals, guitar), Mark Watrous (guitar, later keyboards), Shane Middleton (bass) and Isaac Carpenter (drums, percussion). As Loudermilk, formed in 1995, the group released two albums; the independently released Man with Gun Kills Three! (1998) and then major label debut The Red Record (2002), and toured with Megadeth and Mötley Crüe. Loudermilk appeared in an episode of Dawson's Creek (Season 6, Episode 12) under the stylized name "LoudMilk" performing "Rock 'N' Roll & The Teenage Desperation" on stage. They also performed "Elekt" on the TV show Charmed.[citation needed]

The group later, in 2004, changed both their name and music style and were then known as Gosling. They went on to release a self titled EP, through The Control Group in 2004 and their final album, Here Is..., through V2, in 2006. They played shows with Velvet Revolver and Rose Hill Drive before eventually disbanding.