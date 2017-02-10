Tom Waits Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Alan Waits (born December 7, 1949) is an American singer, songwriter, musician, composer, and actor. Waits' music is characterized by his distinctive deep, gravelly singing voice and lyrics focusing on the underside of U.S. society. During the 1970s, he worked primarily in jazz, but since the 1980s his music has reflected greater influence from blues, vaudeville, and experimental genres.
Waits was born and raised in a middle-class family in California. Inspired by the work of Bob Dylan and the Beat Generation, as a teenager he began singing on the San Diego folk music scene. Relocating to Los Angeles in 1972, he worked as a songwriter before signing a recording contract with Asylum Records. His first albums, the jazz-oriented Closing Time (1973) and The Heart of Saturday Night (1974), reflected his lyrical interest in nightlife, poverty, and criminality. Repeatedly touring the U.S., Europe, and Japan, he attracted greater critical recognition and commercial success with Small Change (1976), which he followed with Blue Valentine (1978) and Heartattack and Vine (1980). He produced the soundtrack for Francis Ford Coppola's 1981 film One from the Heart and subsequently made cameo appearances in several Coppola films. During the 1970s, he also had relationships with two prominent performers, Bette Midler and Rickie Lee Jones.
- Tom Waits - The Barfly Imagehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t70hp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t70hp.jpg2017-02-19T19:02:50.000ZIn the 1970s Tom Waits took his barfly persona on to TV chat shows. Lucinda Williams and former producer Bones Howe discuss how close it was to the real Tom Waits.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04t6cdf
Tom Waits - The Barfly Image
- Carnivals & Cabaret - The Many Characters of Tom Waitshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tgykq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tgykq.jpg2017-02-17T19:02:37.000ZGuy Garvey, Jim Sclavunos and Terry Gilliam discuss Waits’ changing musical style and love of the carnivalesque in his 'Franks Wild Years' period.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04t6clg
Carnivals & Cabaret - The Many Characters of Tom Waits
- "That Demon Voice"' - Fans describe Tom Waits' unique voicehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t6tcd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t6tcd.jpg2017-02-17T19:02:37.000ZTom Waits performs Heart Attack And Vine and Ian Rankin, Ute Lemper, Guy Garvey and Tom Waits himself describe his unique, gravelly voice.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04t6cmz
"That Demon Voice"' - Fans describe Tom Waits' unique voice
- Tom Waits - A Man Out of Timehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t6sgr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t6sgr.jpg2017-02-17T19:02:05.000ZTom Waits, his former producer Bones Howe and musician Jim Sclavunos discuss the influence of the classic American songbook on Tom Waits' early music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04t6cd7
Tom Waits - A Man Out of Time
Tom Waits Tracks
Sort by
Martha
Tom Traubert's Blues
A Little Rain
What's He Building?
Time
Way Down In The Hole
New Year's Eve
Downtown Train
Anywhere I Lay My Head
Christmas Card From a Hooker in Minneapolis
Ruby's Arms
Picking Up After You
Whistlin' Past The Graveyard
Tom Traubert's Blues (Waltzing Matilda)
Temptation
Hold On
Alice
Who Are You
Tootie Ma Was A Big Fine Thing (feat. Preservation Hall Jazz Band)
Day After Tomorrow
Telephone Call from Istanbul
Soldier's Things
Shiver Me Timbers
I Don't Wanna Grow Up
Latest Tom Waits News
Tom Waits Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
6 Questions for... Cat Power
-
Cat Power on meeting her hero Bob Dylan
-
Guy Garvey - Branded a Songwriter
-
Alexandra Burke performs Hallelujah
-
Memories of Bob Dylan
-
Ricky Ross performs Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love
-
This opera singer's cover of Hallelujah may well bring a tear to your eye
-
Why it's pointless trying to interview Bob Dylan!
-
Warren Ellis on his creative relationship with Nick Cave
-
Warren Ellis on the first time he recorded with Nick Cave